Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

DUK stock opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

