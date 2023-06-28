Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

DUK stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. 818,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average is $97.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

