DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.67. 1,081,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,775. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

