Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.89 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

Dynatronics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.