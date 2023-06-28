E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Announces $3.75 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

E-L Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

ELF opened at C$914.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$903.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$906.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74. E-L Financial has a 12 month low of C$780.01 and a 12 month high of C$947.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported C$80.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$470.00 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 157.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

