Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $180.05 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $180.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

