East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) were up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 14,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 28,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

East Africa Metals Stock Up 9.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

