Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electricité de France Price Performance
Shares of ECIFF remained flat at $12.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
Electricité de France Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Electricité de France
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.