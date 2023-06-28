Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ECIFF remained flat at $12.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

