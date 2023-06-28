Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,839 shares of company stock worth $5,362,789 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

