Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,873 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up approximately 1.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,932. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

