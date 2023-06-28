Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 518 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 51,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,976. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

