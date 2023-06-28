Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 850,337.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 841,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $59.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.1604 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

