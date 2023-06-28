Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,451,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,907,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.96, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.