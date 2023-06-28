Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 18,306 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $47.80 on Wednesday. 44,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,470. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.