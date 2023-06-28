Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,472. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

