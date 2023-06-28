Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. 540,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,831. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.93.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.