Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 504,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,739. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

