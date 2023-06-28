Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

