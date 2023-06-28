Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.33 on Wednesday, hitting $483.94. The company had a trading volume of 424,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.45 and a 200-day moving average of $372.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.