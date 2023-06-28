Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $464.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $467.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $441.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

