Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.68. 778,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $468.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.