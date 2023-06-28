Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $270.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.12. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

