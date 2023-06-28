Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $222,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

