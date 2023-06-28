Ellenbecker Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.