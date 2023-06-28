Ellenbecker Investment Group Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOM opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

