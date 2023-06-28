Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $7.25. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 103,415 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

