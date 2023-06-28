Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.09

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $7.25. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 103,415 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
