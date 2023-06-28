Elm Partners Management LLC Invests $400,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.97. 26,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $114.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

