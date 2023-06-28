Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC remained flat at $33.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,659. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.