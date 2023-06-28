Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 857 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.1% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.90. The stock had a trading volume of 209,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.52 and its 200-day moving average is $223.69. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

