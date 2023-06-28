Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,371 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

CDW Stock Performance

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.09. 38,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,403. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

