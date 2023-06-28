Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Sysco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sysco by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sysco by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %

SYY traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. 163,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,146. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

