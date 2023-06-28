Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.01. 95,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,879. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $5,948,167. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

