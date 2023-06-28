Empirical Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 575,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,677 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 192,311 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 68,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 71,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,802. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

