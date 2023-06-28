Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $614,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXAGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 297,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,599. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

