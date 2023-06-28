Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,247 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 655,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI remained flat at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.