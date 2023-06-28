Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

NYSE:RHI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.48. 167,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,137. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

