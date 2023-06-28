Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,039 VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $49.14 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1786 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

