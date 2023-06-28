Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 129,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,127. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.27.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

