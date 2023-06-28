Energi Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Energi has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $126,868.38 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,018,599 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

