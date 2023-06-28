Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 159,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energy Focus stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

