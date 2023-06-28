Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.01

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.01 and traded as low as C$18.26. Enerplus shares last traded at C$18.61, with a volume of 246,916 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 117.48% and a net margin of 48.70%. The company had revenue of C$558.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.1406518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

