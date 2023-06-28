Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
