Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

