Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.
Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
