Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

