Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $235.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.24.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 152,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

