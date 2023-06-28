Enzi Wealth Sells 11,800 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Enzi Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,151,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

