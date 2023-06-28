Enzi Wealth Sells 6,780 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Enzi Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

