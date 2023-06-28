Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.72. 1,409,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,491,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $568.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 608,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

