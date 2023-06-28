Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.72. 1,409,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,491,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $568.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 608,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Eos Energy Enterprises from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.