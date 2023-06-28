EOS (EOS) One Day Volume Tops $104.10 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $754.81 million and $104.10 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002061 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,252,278 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,258,198 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

