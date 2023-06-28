Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

EPOKY has been the topic of several research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

