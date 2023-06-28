Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CSG Systems International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CSG Systems International in a report released on Wednesday, June 21st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

